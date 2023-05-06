Bronny James commits to USC

LeBron James’ son Bronny has opted to stay in Los Angeles to play with the University of Southern California Trojans next season, reports ESPN.

Breaking: Bronny James has committed to USC, he announced on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/XuZDwLYuY6 — ESPN (@espn) May 6, 2023

James chose the Trojans over Ohio State, Memphis and Oregon, as well as the G League Ignite and is considered the 23rd ranked prospect in 247Sports’ 2023 class and ranked 19th in the ESPN 100.

The 6’3 combo guard is one of the last top recruits to decide where he will play college basketball next season.

The 18-year-old put up averages of 14 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game with the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers in Los Angeles this season.

James helped the Trailblazers to 47 wins over the past two seasons.

The NBA hopeful was born in Ohio before the start of his father’s second season in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He is the eldest son of LeBron and Savannah James.