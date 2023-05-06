2023 NBA Playoffs Day 22 Open Thread

The 2023 NBA Playoffs continue today with a pair of big games. The New York Knicks visit the Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors head to Los Angeles to face LeBron James and the Lakers. Each series is tied 1-1. By the end of the day, two teams will have the inside track and two more will face near must-wins.
This is our GameDay Open Thread. You’ll find the schedule just below. All times are Pacific. You can also talk about the action before, during, and after the games! Conversation rules are just below the schedule. Enjoy the festivities!
Schedule
New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat— 12:30 PM, ABC TV (series tied 1-1)
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers— 5:30 PM, ABC TV (series tied 1-1)
Enjoy the games!
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
Loading comments...