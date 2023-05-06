2023 NBA Playoffs Day 22 Open Thread

The 2023 NBA Playoffs continue today with a pair of big games. The New York Knicks visit the Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors head to Los Angeles to face LeBron James and the Lakers. Each series is tied 1-1. By the end of the day, two teams will have the inside track and two more will face near must-wins.

This is our GameDay Open Thread. You'll find the schedule just below. All times are Pacific.

Schedule

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat— 12:30 PM, ABC TV (series tied 1-1)

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers— 5:30 PM, ABC TV (series tied 1-1)

