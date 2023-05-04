According to a tweet by local RipCityRadio620 host Chad Doing, the Portland Trail Blazers are making huge changes to their behind-the-curtain broadcast crew, letting go of long-time crew members Jeff Curtin, Dan Hyatt, and Nick Livingston. Curtin is the longest-tenured of the group, having served the team for nearly three decades as a television producer, the last ten years as the Trail Blazers Director of Broadcasting.

Doing tweets:

Sources: Trail Blazers shaking up their broadcasting dept. by parting ways with the Director of Broadcasting Jeff Curtin, their lead TV producer Dan Hyatt, and producer Nick Livingston. Three quality men and long-term employees. Was told Bert Kolde heavily involved in TV product.

Kolde is the Vice Chair of the Trail Blazers and the Executive Vice President of Sports Strategy and Operations at Vulcan Inc., the parent company that serves as an intermediary management group between the franchise and owner Jody Allen.