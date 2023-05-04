Milwaukee Bucks Fire Head Coach Mike Budenholzer

The Milwaukee Bucks have fired Head Coach Mike Budenholzer after a disappointing exit from the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Bucks compiled a 58-24 regular season record, best in the entire league and good for first place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoffs bracket. But they lost their first round series with the 8th-seeded Miami Heat 1-4. Critiques against the coach flew heavy. It was later revealed that Budenholzer had lost his brother in a car accident during the series.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news.

BREAKING: The Milwaukee Bucks dismissed coach Mike Budenholzer, sources tell ESPN. Budenholzer is out after the East’s top-seed suffered a first-round loss to the Miami Heat.

Budenholzer coached five years with the Bucks, compiling a 271-120 regular season record, winning 69.3% of his games. He won the NBA Coach of the Year Award in 2019. The Bucks held a 39-26 record in the playoffs during Budenholzer’s tenure, a 60.0% postseason winning percentage. Budenholzer led Milwaukee to the 2021 NBA Championship.

Prior to his Milwaukee stint, Budenholzer coached five years for the Atlanta Hawks, winning the NBA Coach of the Year Award in 2015.

Coach Budenholzer has a career record of 484-317 (.604) in the regular season, 56-48 (.538) in the playoffs.