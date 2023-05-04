Which Trail Blazers Would Make Good Star Wars Characters?

We don’t do holidays much at Blazer’s Edge. We acknowledge Christmas and American Thanksgiving Day, mostly because we give 98% of our staff a break on those days. But we skip over July 4th, 4/20, and Arbor Day without so much as a comment.

Except today, we’re going to break that tradition for the first time in our 18-year history. As all true believers know, it is May the Fourth, the day for all things Star Wars to come to the fore. (“May the Fourth be with you,” and all that.) Recognizing the holiday, we’re asking you to share which Star Wars characters you think your favorite Trail Blazers would be. You can pick members of the current team, former Blazers, players, coaches, broadcasters, front office personnel...go to town. Or, well, to the cantina.

For example. to me, Damian Lillard has taken on the characteristics of Obi-Wan Kenobi. He’s still the baddest Jedi of them all, but he’s become a guru, imparting wisdom to the youngsters around him, making sure the mission stays on course.

Maybe you agree with Dame as Obi-Wan. Maybe you have a different idea. Either way, it’s not hard. 379 players, 15 head coaches, and 13 lead executives have served the franchise, plus all the associated media folks and mascots. How many of them can you cast as Star Wars characters in convincing fashion?