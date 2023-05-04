2023 NBA Playoffs Day 20 Open Thread

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors play Game 2 of their best-of-seven, second-round playoffs series tonight! The matchup evokes mixed feelings from those suffering Warriors fatigue, but who also find themselves unable to root for the Lakers under any circumstances. Odds are the Denver Nuggets are gaining popularity by the day in the Western regions of the country. But Death Star One or Death Star Two will have something to say about those pesky rebels, whichever emerges into the conference finals.
As always, you can talk about the game here.
Schedule
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors—5:00 PM, ESPN (Lakers lead 1-0)
Enjoy the game!
