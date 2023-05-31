Detroit Pistons Hire Monty Williams as New Head Coach

The Detroit Pistons and Monty Williams have come to an agreement to make the former Coach of the Year the new head man in the Motor City. Williams will reportedly receive a six-year deal worth $12 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA.

Williams most recently coached the Phoenix Suns, leading his team to the playoffs in four straight seasons, including an appearance in the 2021 NBA Finals. Williams won Coach of the Year honors in 2022.

The Suns dismissed Williams this season after a second-round loss to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Williams accumulated a 194-115 record over four seasons with Phoenix. Williams also spent five years as the head coach of the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans. He holds a cumulative 367-336 record over his nine-year head coaching career.

The Pistons posted a 17-65 record during the 2022-23 season and have missed the playoffs in 12 out of the last 14 years. They are in the midst of a deep rebuild but appear confident that Williams can see them through it and beyond.

Williams served as an assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers for five seasons, between 2005 and 2010.