Nuggets or Heat? Make Your 2023 NBA Finals Prediction Here

The 2023 NBA Finals are almost upon us. Tomorrow the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will engage in the best-of-seven series that will determine your 2023 NBA Champion. Denver has homecourt advantage and roughly 3-1 odds to win the series, but Miami has been surprising opponents all along their playoffs journey. It’s sure to be an interesting matchup and we’re asking you to predict it here.

In the comment section, let us know three things:

Who do you expect to win the championship? How many games will it take? Who will be the 2023 NBA Finals MVP? Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler are the obvious candidates. Do you think somebody else will sneak in?

If you wish. go ahead and share your analysis of the series. What do you think the deciding points will be and why do you think your predicted winner has the advantage?

Have at it and have fun as we wait for tip off tomorrow night!