Detroit Pistons Pursuing Monty Williams as Head Coach

The Detroit Pistons are making a serious run at former Phoenix Suns Head Coach Monty Williams, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania cites sources saying that the Pistons are prepared to make a “significant offer” to the former Coach of the Year.

In an article detailing the offer [subscription required], Charania and co-author James L. Edwards III suggest the offer involves an eight-digit salary:

The Pistons are preparing to offer Williams in the range of $10 million per year, league sources said, which would put him among the league’s highest-paid coaches. Detroit has been hopeful over the past several weeks that Williams would consider accepting the job, sources added.

The Suns dismissed Williams this season after a second-round loss to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Williams accumulated a 194-115 record over four seasons with the Suns, leading them to the 2021 NBA Finals. Williams also spent five years as the head coach of the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans. He holds a cumulative 367-336 record over his nine-year head coaching career.

The Pistons posted a 17-65 record during the 2022-23 season and have missed the playoffs in 12 out of the last 14 years.