NBA Draft: Amen, Ausar Thompson Working Out for Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are continuing to bring in prospects for the 2023 NBA Draft, and focus has shifted to players they could take with the No. 3 overall pick.

Up until this point, only second-round or undrafted free agent prospects were visiting the Blazers, but according to Rose Garden Report’s Sean Highkin, that changes today.

Update: Amen and Ausar Thompson will be working out with the Blazers today. First projected lottery picks they’ve brought in.

This doesn’t mean that the Blazers will draft either Thompson twin or keep the No. 3 pick, but the Portland front office must evaluate every option at this point.

The Thompson twins represent two of the most intriguing prospects at the top of this year’s draft, especially considering their unorthodox path to the NBA.

Both Amen and Ausar Thompson opted not to go to college. Instead, both of them played for in the Overtime Elite league, which has only seen one player go pro so far. Dominick Barlow went undrafted in 2022, but signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs. This means the Thompson twins will be the first draftees from the Overtime Elite league, which began in 2021.

Despite their unusual road to get to this point, the Thompson twins are incredibly valuable as prospects. Both players stand 6-7 and can play multiple positions. Amen is considered to be more of a guard given his better ball-handling skills, while Ausar is seen as more of a wing with better shooting abilities.

Now, the Blazers have an opportunity to see both of them up close and personal and can make a more-informed decision on whether to take either of them with the No. 3 pick.