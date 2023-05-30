BREAKING: Warriors GM Bob Myers Stepping Down

There’s going to be some changes within the Golden State Warriors front office this offseason, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

BREAKING: Golden State’s Bob Myers – a two-time executive of the year and architect of four NBA championships — is stepping down as the franchise’s president and general manager, he told ESPN on Tuesday. “It’s just time,” Myers said.

Myers began his tenure with the Warriors as an assistant general manager in 2011, but was promoted to the lead role just 12 months later.

While Myers inherited the team with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as young players, he was responsible for the drafting of Draymond Green in his first draft, which helped set the stage for the dynasty that has dominated the league for nearly a decade.

He was also credited for signing Kevin Durant in free agency in 2016, a move which helped lead the Warriors to championships in 2017 and 2018.

All in all, Myers walks away from the Warriors with four NBA championships and two NBA Executive of the Year awards.

Now, the Warriors begin a pursuit for Myers’ successor, someone who should have massive shoes to fill.