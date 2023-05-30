Blazer’s Edge Radio: The Stage is Set

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, host Ryne Buchanan is joined by friend of the program Dillon Sage (also of the Holy Backboard podcast) to preview the 2023 NBA Finals.

While the Denver Nuggets made quick work of the Los Angeles Lakers out West, the Miami Heat narrowly avoided becoming the first team in league history to blow a 3-0 series lead as they held off the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat, who are just the second 8th seed to make the Finals, will now be tasked with trying to slow down Nikola Jokic as the Nuggets pursue their first championship as a franchise.

In addition, Ryne and Dillon will hop aboard the NBA coaching carousel, and discuss next month’s NBA Draft.

Listener interaction with the show is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979. Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!