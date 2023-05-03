2023 NBA Playoffs Day 19 Open Thread

It’s not the most exciting night imaginable for the 2023 NBA Playoffs schedule but, like any rollercoaster ride, small dips are part of the experience. So far the postseason has provided every thrill an NBA fan could dream of. Maybe there will be a hidden one or two as the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics line up for Game 2 of their best-of-seven, second-round series.

As always, you can talk about the game here. Schedule and conversation rules follow. Time is Pacific.

Schedule

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics— 5:00 PM, TNT (Sixers lead 1-0)

Enjoy the game!

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.