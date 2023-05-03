 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kings GM Monte McNair Wins NBA Executive of the Year

Sacramento’s 48 wins drew eyes, and votes, this season.

By Dave Deckard
2023 NBA Playoffs- Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Sacramento Kings General Manager Monte McNair has won the NBA Basketball Executive of the Year Award for 2023. That win gives the Kings a sweep of the management categories for the year, as Head Coach Mike Brown also won the 2023 NBA Coach of the Year Award unanimously.

The Kings returned to the NBA playoffs for the first time in 17 years in 2023, earning a 48-34 record during the regular season. They lost to the defending champion Golden State Warriors in seven games in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. League-wide awards take into consideration only regular season performances.

NBA public relations tweeted out the news earlier this morning.

Koby Altman of the Cleveland Cavaliers finished second in the voting.

