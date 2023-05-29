 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Heat Beats Celtics in Game 7, Advance to NBA Finals vs. Nuggets

The Miami Heat is returning to the NBA Finals.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat is partying like it’s 2020 after advancing to its second NBA Finals in four years and seventh since 2006.

The Heat beat the Boston Celtics in Game 7 with a 103-84 win. Miami was up 3-0 and had four chances to close out the series, but Boston didn’t make it easy for the Heat.

Here’s a look at the NBA Finals schedule:

Game 1 - Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets, Thursday, June 1, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2 - Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets, Sunday, June 4, 5:00 p.m.

Game 3 - Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat, Wednesday, June 7, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 - Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat, Friday, June 9, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 - Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets, Monday, June 12, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6 - Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat, Thursday, June 15, 5:30 p.m.

Game 7 - Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets, Sunday, June 18, 5:00 p.m.

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...