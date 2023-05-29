2023 NBA Playoffs: Heat vs. Celtics Game 7 Time, TV, Discussion Here!

The two best words in sports ... Game Seven.

After the Miami Heat won the first three games of the Eastern Conference Finals, it looked like a sweep was coming. However, three straight elimination wins for the Boston Celtics have brought the Heat along for the ride on the brink. No team has ever won a series after being down 0-3, but the Celtics look to change that stat tonight. Meanwhile, the Heat looks to make its second NBA Finals in the last four years. Ironically enough, these two teams played Game 7 a year ago in the Eastern Conference Finals and the Celtics came out on top. Will the same happen tonight?

Come talk about all the drama, all the trash talk, as the game plays out in tonight’s GameDay Thread!

Here’s the schedule and broadcast info for the game. Conversation rules for the site are below. Enjoy!

Schedule

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics — 5:30 PM, Pacific on TNT (Series tied 3-3)

