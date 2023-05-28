This Day in Blazers History: Portland Beats Jazz to Advance to 1992 NBA Finals

On this day 31 years ago, May 28, 1992, the Portland Trail Blazers advanced to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons and third time in franchise history.

The No. 1 seed Blazers, led by franchise greats Clyde Drexler and Terry Porter, downed the No. 2 seed Utah Jazz 105-97 on the road in Game 6 to win the Western Conference Finals by a 4-2 series margin. Drexler, Porter and Jerome Kersey all scored 18 points each, but seven players on the roster scored in double figures, including Buck Williams, Kevin Duckworth, Cliff Robinson and Danny Ainge.

The balanced scoring effort was enough to take down the Jazz, who was led by Hall of Famers Karl Malone and John Stockton.

Porter enjoyed a huge series for the Blazers, averaging 26 points and 8.3 assists in the six games, which included a 41-point performance in Portland’s Game 2 win. Clyde the Glyde wasn’t far behind his partner, putting up 23.7 points and 7.7 assists per game in the series. Portland won the first two games, dropped the second two, then won two consecutive games to close out the Jazz on the road.

Portland would go on to fall to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals that year in six games.

But let us reminisce on the good times, Blazers fans!