Unconventional Wisdom for Trail Blazers Trade Consideration

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back! In Episode 29 of Dave and Marlow, Dave Deckard and Marlow Ferguson talk about a trade with the #3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft that...gasp...does not involve Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, or Shaedon Sharpe. This is like finding one of those rare cards in the Magic pack. Whether or not you like its power, it’s still pretty cool to discover!

But that only happens after the co-hosts have chatted about the NBA Playoffs and what the saga of Lakers versus Nuggets says about LeBron James and Denver’s roster, and even the Trail Blazers themselves! Jaylen Brown gets a little go-over while talking Heat versus Celtics, plus a couple other tidbits are in there. You’ll hear some salary cap talk, ponder whether the Blazers might use their Mid-Level Exception, and play “Would you trade for him?” while examining just how far Portland’s options may have narrowed in the last three weeks.

Lillard is never far from our thoughts, or conversation, in this time either. You’ll find a smattering of Trade Dame vs. Keep Dame talk in the show too, but it’s seasoning, not the whole pot roast.

All this and more on Episode 29 of Dave and Marlow!

