Trail Blazers Reacts Results: Amen Thompson Not Wanted in Rip City?

The results are in, and votes show that all who participated would like to see the Portland Trail Blazers go in a different direction than Overtime Elite guard Amen Thompson with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, should they keep it.

Despite gifted athleticism, size and versatility, Blazers faithful have made it loud and clear that there are other prospects that would be better for the organization moving forward.

Alabama wing Brandon Miller and NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson are the two prospects projected to go No. 2 overall on any given mock draft board.

Miller stands at 6-9. Producing nearly a block and a steal per contest on top of 8.2 rebounds, while shooting 38.4 percent from the three-point line is a lab-made NBA player.

Henderson possesses a versatile offensive bag while bringing tenacity and grit to the floor. He’s also showed that he can dominate against the best in his class.

Likely, whichever player does not get selected second overall will fall to third, giving Portland an easy pick. However, Thompson still provides much of what the Blazers are lacking, should his game reach expected maturity at the NBA level.

The NBA Draft will be held on June 22, 2023.

