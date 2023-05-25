2023 NBA Playoffs: Heat vs. Celtics Game 5 Schedule, TV, Discussion

The

The 2023 NBA Playoffs continue tonight as the Miami Heat try once again to close out the Boston Celtics to advance to the NBA Finals. Down 3-0 on Tuesday, Boston held on for the “gentleman’s” part of the Gentleman’s Sweep. They’re at home tonight. Can they actually threaten, winning a second game in the series, or is it a last whimper before the inevitable warm-beach vacation?

You’ll find the schedule, broadcast info, and our conversation rules just below. Enjoy talking about the game!

Schedule

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics — 5:30 PM, Pacific on TNT (Miami leads series 3-1)

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.