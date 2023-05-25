 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NBA Playoffs: Heat vs. Celtics Game 5 Schedule, TV, Discussion

Can Boston hang on again or will the Heat punch their ticket to the NBA Finals?

The 2023 NBA Playoffs continue tonight as the Miami Heat try once again to close out the Boston Celtics to advance to the NBA Finals. Down 3-0 on Tuesday, Boston held on for the “gentleman’s” part of the Gentleman’s Sweep. They’re at home tonight. Can they actually threaten, winning a second game in the series, or is it a last whimper before the inevitable warm-beach vacation?

You’ll find the schedule, broadcast info, and our conversation rules just below. Enjoy talking about the game!

Schedule

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics — 5:30 PM, Pacific on TNT (Miami leads series 3-1)

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

