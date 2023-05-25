Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns Praise Shaedon Sharpe

Despite not making an All Rookie Team, Portland Trail Blazers wing Shaedon Sharpe has turned a few heads during his first season, including those of some prominent peers.

Los Angeles Clippers wing Paul George highlighted Portland’s rookie sensation this week on his Podcast P podcast alongside Minnesota Timberwolves big Karl-Anthony Towns.

George: This guy, he surprised me, I’m always surprised by young talent because I’ll see it and I’m like, “Damn, I didn’t know you didn’t have that kind of game.” Shaedon Sharpe, I thought he was just a dunker. Towns: He does that at a very high level. George: At a very high level, he plays for the Portland Trail Blazers. Towns: He played us, he gave us 30. George: He gave us like 30, I’ve never seen him play for real for real. I’d only just seen him play highlights. Towns: He got game. George: We played them and he was playing the point because it’s the last game of the season. Portland is sitting everybody, they’re not making playoffs. So Shaedon Sharpe is playing point guard, and he’s everything: floaters, dribble pull ups, three pointers, fast break punching it. Like I didn’t know he could hoop like this. So I’m like thinking they got Dame, they got him, they got Simons. He’s nice bro, he’s going to be really good.

The discussion takes place an hour and 59 minutes in.