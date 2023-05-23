Carmelo Anthony Sounds Off on ‘Perfect’ Blazers Experience

Former Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony is entering retirement after 19 NBA seasons.

During his Hall-of-Fame career, Anthony played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

In 2019, Anthony’s career was at a crossroads when his situation with the Rockets failed to work out and it appeared like his career was coming to an end. However, a year after he played his final game with Houston, Anthony signed with the Trail Blazers, which helped him revive his career and extend it a few more years. Anthony told Sports Illustrated how much he appreciated his time with the Blazers.

“With where they were and where I was, it was literally perfect. Easy. No pressure. I was at peace again,” Anthony said to Sports Illustrated. “Hindsight is 20/20, but I wish I could’ve gone there even sooner than I did.”

He averaged 14.3 points per game in his mid-30s with the Blazers, making 127 appearances with the team. Then, in his final season in the league, he joined the Lakers and his friend LeBron James, who he will always be connected with as the headliners of the legendary 2003 NBA Draft class.

While Anthony’s Blazers tenure may not be the most memorable part of his illustrious career, he will forever have positive memories from his time in Portland.