Blazer’s Edge Radio: Decision Time

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the results of last week’s NBA Draft Lottery, where the Portland Trail Blazers knabbed the third overall pick. They’ll debate whether they think the team should look to move the pick for a more established player, or take a crack at a young talent like Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller.

In addition, they’ll discuss the ongoing NBA Conference Finals, where the Miami Heat are one win away from a meeting with the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals after Denver’s sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!