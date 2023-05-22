Report: LeBron James’ NBA Future in Doubt After Lakers Playoffs Loss

LeBron James’ basketball future could be in doubt following the Los Angeles Lakers’ sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Approximately two hours after the Lakers’ 113-111 loss in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes’ reported the four-time champion was considering retirement.

Lakers star LeBron James is uncertain if he’ll be with the team when the 2023-24 season starts in the fall, and retirement is under consideration, league sources tell Bleacher Report, TNT. LeBron has a lot to weigh, sources say.

The 38-year-old, 19-time NBA All-Star averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists this season, leading the Lakers from the Play-In to the Conference Finals.

James has previously indicated an interest to play with his son Bronny, who is expected to be draft eligible next year.

The veteran Lakers superstar still has two years and $97 million remaining on his contract, with the final year a player option.

James is a four-time NBA champion, four-time Finals MVP, four-time MVP and 13-time All NBA First Team honoree with career averages of 27.2 points, on 34 percent from three, 7.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

Carmelo Anthony, a member of the NBA Draft Class of 2003, announced his retirement from the league earlier today.