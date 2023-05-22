NBA Draft: Blazers Host 5 Prospects for Workouts

The Portland Trail Blazers are about a month away from the NBA Draft and they are doing their homework on some of the upcoming prospects coming in.

According to Sean Highkin from Rose Garden Report, here’s a look at the five players participating in today’s workouts:

Toumani Camara (Dayton)

6-8, 220lbs

Camara, a Belgian forward, played two years with the Georgia Bulldogs before transferring to Dayton in 2021. He averaged 13.9 points per game this past season.

Tristan da Silva (Colorado)

6-8, 200lbs

da Silva, another international player who came to the U.S. for college played with Jabari Walker for two seasons at Colorado. With Walker in Portland last season, da Silva’s role grew in Boulder, averaging 15.9 points per game.

Nadir Hifi (Le Portel)

6-3, 180 lbs

Hifi is an Algerian point guard currently playing in the Jeep Elite League in France. He averaged 16.8 points per game for Le Portel this past season.

DaRon Holmes (Dayton)

6-10, 220lbs

Holmes started two seasons alongside Camara at Dayton. This past season, he was the leading scorer, averaging 18.4 points per game.

Andre Jackson (Connecticut)

6-6, 210lbs

Jackson was a starter for UConn’s National Championship run, proving he can be a valuable piece to winning basketball. He averaged 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Huskies in his junior season this year.

BE community, what do you think of this first group of prospects? Chime off in the comments section below.