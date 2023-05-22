Dame Back to Blazers? Lillard’s Words ‘Said It Themselves,’ Says Insider

Damian Lillard’s future as the Portland Trail Blazers point guard seems to be more in question than at any point during his career.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania was asked in an interview with Complex Sports about the potential of Lillard playing somewhere else.

Will Damian Lillard be a Portland Trail Blazer next year?



Shams Charania breaks It down: pic.twitter.com/TCt8kQI6UQ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 11, 2023

Charania was asked to give an over/under 50 percent chance that Lillard is a Blazer next season. He chose to “plead the fifth” rather than answering the question at face value, but he did add that Lillard’s quotes this off-season have given the Blazers a major decision they have to make.

Damian Lillard’s quotes said everything you need to know the Portland Trail Blazers going into the offseason, and how trying to put a winner around Damian Lillard is gonna be the ultimate focus. And if you can’t get there, I mean Damian Lillard’s words said it themselves, clearly he doesn’t seem like he wants to play with a bunch of young players anymore.

The Blazers are coming into an incredibly important off-season. They hold the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft and have plenty of good young talent on their roster. Whether they cash all of their assets in for another shot at contention, or embrace the youth movement and start a rebuild, the Blazers are forced to make a choice this offseason.