Blazers Ex Carmelo Anthony Announces Retirement

Arguably one of the greatest players of this generation is calling it a career.

Carmelo Anthony announced on social media Monday morning that he is retiring after 19 seasons in the NBA.

Anthony did not suit up this past season, but played over 1200 NBA games from 2003-22 with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Throughout his storybook career, Anthony was an All-Star 10 times, an All-NBA selection six times and named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

While Anthony fell short of winning an NBA championship, he is considered to be one of the greatest players of all-time and his career deserves to be celebrated.

In 2019, Anthony’s career was at a crossroads when his situation with the Rockets failed to work out and it appeared like his career was coming to an end. However, a year after he played his final game with Houston, Anthony signed with the Trail Blazers, which helped him revive his career and extend it a few more years. He averaged 14.3 points per game in his mid-30s with the Blazers, making 127 appearances with the team.

Then, in his final season in the league, he joined the Lakers and his friend LeBron James, who he will always be connected with as the headliners of the legendary 2003 NBA Draft class.

