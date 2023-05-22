Celtics Could Trade Jaylen Brown to Blazers, Says Bill Simmons

In the moments after the Boston Celtics were handled by the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons tried to makes sense of the situation.

With Ryen Russillo on the Bill Simmons podcast, Simmons noted that if the Celtics were to break up their big two, they could send Jaylen Brown to the Portland Trail Blazers.

“If they do decide to do a tweak, isn’t Portland the logical destination. Portland is on a timetable with Dame, they got the number three pick in the draft. They seem a little bit desperate for a variety of reasons. It’s either trade Dame or keep Dame and try to make run. They’ve been open about saying we want to get a wing. And it just seems like that’s kind of a fit, if you’re the Celtics.” “Let’s say it’s number three and it’s Simons and it’s a future first and it’s a swap, or maybe it’s just number three and Simons, I don’t know what Brown’s value is.”

Russillo wasn’t mad about the suggestion, suggesting the Celtics go for Damian Lillard, adding controversially that “Jaylen (Brown) is worth more than Lillard straight up.”

Brown was just named All NBA Second Team, averaging 26.6 points on 33 percent three point shooting, 6.9 boards, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals.

You can listen to the discussion here, 44 minutes in.

