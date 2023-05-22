Trail Blazers Reacts Survey: Who’s Best Bet at No. 3?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Portland Trail Blazers fans and fans across the country.

The Portland Trail Blazers own the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and a plethora of names stand out among the crowd, but perhaps none more than Overtime Elite guard Amen Thompson.

Therefore we ask you, should the 6-7 playmaker be the guy for Rip City, or should management look elsewhere?

Thompson displays many noticeable athletic gifts and talents at ripe age of 20 years old. He has a quick first step and dangerous crossover. He is dexterous and nimble around the rim.

Statistically, Thompson produces. Here’s a look at his 2022-23 numbers in the regular season in comparison with the playoffs in the Overtime Elite league:

Regular season: 15.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.9 APG, 2.3 SPG, 0.9 BPG

Playoffs: 17.2 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 9.2 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Whenever stakes rise, so does competition levels, and Thompson has shown that he can elevate his productivity under the brightest lights at the levels he’s played at thus far.

Granted, the Overtime Elite league allows teenagers as young as 15 in some cases to compete, so the stark difference in body development, maturity, athleticism and experience must be taken into consideration. Nevertheless, high level prospects shine regardless.

The Blazers need size. They also need more playmaking. Additionally, defense was one of their biggest plagues in 2022-23. Thompson checks all of those boxes as an oversized guard with great defensive numbers and an imposing frame.

The Blazers are reported to be entertaining moving the pick for another piece to vie for a championship now. However, should they stick with investing in young talent, Thompson may be the next best name after Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.

