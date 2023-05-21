2023 NBA Playoffs: Celtics vs. Heat Game 3 Time, TV, Discussion Here!

The Boston Celtics are likely facing a must-win tonight, as they risk going down 3-0 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. While Jimmy Butler and the Heat face a golden opportunity to put this series on ice playing in front of their home crowd. Come talk about all the drama, all the trash talk, all the Jimmy Buckets theatrics as the game plays out in tonight’s GameDay Thread!

Here’s the schedule and broadcast info for the game. Conversation rules for the site are below. Enjoy!

Schedule

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics — 5:30 PM, Pacific on TNT (Heat leads series 2-0)

