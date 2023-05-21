2023 NBA Playoffs: Celtics vs. Heat Game 3 Time, TV, Discussion Here!

The Boston Celtics are likely facing a must-win tonight, as they risk going down 3-0 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. While Jimmy Butler and the Heat face a golden opportunity to put this series on ice playing in front of their home crowd. Come talk about all the drama, all the trash talk, all the Jimmy Buckets theatrics as the game plays out in tonight’s GameDay Thread!
Here’s the schedule and broadcast info for the game. Conversation rules for the site are below. Enjoy!
Schedule
Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics — 5:30 PM, Pacific on TNT (Heat leads series 2-0)
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
