2023 NBA Playoffs: Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3 Time, TV, Discussion Here!

The attention of the NBA will switch to Los Angeles tonight as the Denver Nuggets visit the LA Lakers for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, the third round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Lakers are down 0-2, desperately needing a win to stay in the series, and it couldn’t happen to a nicer franchise. But they feature the All-Time power trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Austin Reeves, so anything could happen. The Law Firm of Murray, Gordon, and Jokic (call us if you’ve been in an accident) will surely have something to say about that though. It should be an interesting evening.

Here’s the schedule and broadcast info for the game. This is your open thread to discuss the action as it unfolds. Conversation rules for the site are below. Enjoy!

Schedule

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers— 5:30 PM, Pacific on ABC (Nuggets lead series 2-0)

