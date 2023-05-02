76ers Center Joel Embiid Wins NBA MVP

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has won the NBA’s 2022-23 MVP award.

The Cameroonian big man has taken out the prize after coming second to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic over the past two seasons.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid has won the 2022-23 NBA MVP award. pic.twitter.com/c4Pq4Ggy4a — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 2, 2023

Embiid is aiming to return to play for Game 2 in the 76ers Conference Semifinal clash with the Boston Celtics, Fortunately, for Embiid, his team upset the Celtics in Boston yesterday, taking a 1-0 series advantage.

The 29-year-old averaged 33.1 points on 33 percent three point shooting, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks this season. Embiid’s assist rate was considered the 99th percentile among centers, he was also in the 95th percentile in free throw percentage at 85.7 percent and the 99th percentile in usage at 35.9 percent.

The 76ers swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the Playoffs after finishing third in the east behind the Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks.

We will update when voting breakdowns and where Damian Lillard may have finished.