Blazer’s Edge Radio: The Heat Is On

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss a wild ending to the First Round of the NBA Playoffs, punctuated by the Miami Heat’s stunning upset of the top seeded Milwaukee Bucks. They’ll also touch on the opening games of the Conference Semifinals, which have been fraught with injuries to key players.

In addition, the guys discuss the ramifications from last week’s announcement that the Portland Trail Blazers will (finally) have their own G League affiliate, starting next season.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!