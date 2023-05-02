2023 NBA Playoffs Day 18 Open Thread

Tonight, the Miami Heat look to go up 2-0 at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. Then, the most highly-anticipated series of the second round begins as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visit Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Don’t miss your chance to watch and talk about all the storylines as they unfold with fellow fans in today’s Game Day Open Thread! Game times and conversation rules follow.

Schedule

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. PST, TNT

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors, 7:00 p.m. PST, TNT

Enjoy the games!

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.