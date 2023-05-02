Trail Blazers 2022-23 Season Review: Kevin Knox II

Kevin Knox II began his time with the Portland Trail Blazers after a mid-season trade with the Detroit Pistons. For Knox, Portland was his fourth team in the last two seasons. However, he came to Portland looking to prove he deserved to stick around.

Kevin Knox II

Per Game Stats:

— 6.6 points per game

— 2.8 rebounds per game

— 0.5 assists per game

Percentage Stats:

— 45.8 percent from the field (on 5.3 attempts)

— 34.9 percent from 3-point range (on 3.0 attempts)

— 76.7 percent from the free throw line (on 1.0 attempts)

On-Off / Advanced Stats:

— -12.0 on-court plus-minus; -5.8 on-off swing

— 58 percent of time at PF; 38 percent at SF; 3 percent at C; 2 percent at SG

At the beginning of his Blazers tenure he played mostly spot minutes or in blowouts. He gained traction as the injuries piled up late in the year. He averaged 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game once he was traded to the Blazers. Those numbers jumped to 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in the 12 games he played without Damian Lillard in the lineup.

When he was given more offensive freedom, he found himself with the ball in his hands more than he had ever had before. He was given the opportunity to create his own offense, and he found some success in that regard. He drove to the lane and found some success with both kick outs to shooters, and finishing himself.

How much of this production was necessary due to the lack of other options, and how much of it was a progression from a player who is just 23 years old and still has room for growth? That is the question that the Blazers will be looking for answers to as Knox enters the final year of his current contract.