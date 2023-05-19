NBA Trade Rumors: Blazers Seeking to Deal No. 3 for ‘Elite’ SF

The Portland Trail Blazers could go in a number of different directions for the No. 3 overall pick.

While ESPN insider Jonathan Givony believes the Blazers would be happy to keep the pick, The Athletic’s John Hollinger says otherwise, mentioning that the Blazers could package Anfernee Simons and the No. 3 pick to land an “elite” small forward.

The Trail Blazers, who currently own the pick, will seek to trade out of the third position rather than select another young player. With Portland in “win it for Dame” mode and the Blazers desperate for playable wings (even presuming they re-sign Jerami Grant), speculation is already widespread that a package of the third pick and Anfernee Simons might be used to snag an elite small forward.

There aren’t too many “elite” small forwards that make sense in a trade for Simons and No. 3, so it narrows down Portland’s search. Names that come to mind off the top of the head are DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls and Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors, though the latter is more of a power forward.

Siakam’s teammate, OG Anunoby, also makes sense, but he wouldn’t be considered elite and likely wouldn’t warrant such a high price. If the offer was No. 3 and Simons for Anunoby, the Blazers should ask for more.

More than likely, if the Blazers were to make a trade for an “elite” small forward, it would likely result in a three-team trade or more. Perhaps if Portland could trade back with a team like the Orlando Magic, who holds the Nos. 6 & 11 picks, the Blazers could take those and trade for a player like Siakam, DeRozan or [insert player here.]

BE community, who do you think would be worth trading for the No. 3 pick? Chime off in the comments below.