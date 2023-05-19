2023 NBA Playoffs: Heat vs. Celtics Game 2 Time, Schedule, Discussion Thread

The Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden. Behind “Playoff” Jimmy Butler, the 8th-seeded Heat stole Game 1 for the third straight series, putting the Celtics in close to “must-win” territory for tonight’s game. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown struggled at the end of Game 1, but they look to get their team back on track tonight.

Schedule

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics— 5:30 PM, Pacific, TNT (Heat leads 1-0)

