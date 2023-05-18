2023 NBA Playoffs: Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2 Time, TV, Discussion Here!

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets tonight in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Joker and company took the first game, a squeaker in the Mile High City. Denver will also host tonight’s contest. Will Mighty Austin Reeves or Top 75 player Anthony Davis put the Lakers over the top, or will Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray prove too much to handle.

Game time and broadcast info are right here. This is also your Game Day Open Thread for the evening. See conversation rules below, then feel free to talk about the game as it unfolds!

Schedule

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets— 5:30 PM, Pacific, ESPN (Nuggets lead series 1-0)

