2023 NBA Playoffs: Heat vs. Celtics Time, Schedule, Discussion Thread

The 2023 Eastern Conference Finals get underway today as the Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics in TD Garden. Behind “Playoff” Jimmy Butler, the 8th-seeded Heat have scrapped their way to the third round of the postseason bracket. They’ll face their toughest opponent yet as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown look to guide their team back to the NBA Finals. Almost nobody gives Miami a shot. Winning Game 1 would go a long way towards proving the doubters wrong.

This is your GameDay Thread. Time and broadcast info for the game are just below. Feel free to chat about the action here! See our conversational rules following, and have fun tonight!

Schedule

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics— 5:30 PM, Pacific, TNT (Series tied 0-0)

