Cronin: Third Pick is ‘Significant’ For Blazers Or Another Team

The Portland Trail Blazers moved up two spots in today’s NBA Draft Lottery to clinch the third pick in next month’s draft.

Speculation over whether the Blazers trade the pick has been kept alive following General Manager Joe Cronin’s comments after the lottery. Cronin spoke to media about the lottery result in a video posted by the Trail Blazers on Twitter.

General Manager Joe Cronin speaks to media following the 2023 #NBADraftLottery

“We’ll see, the market will tell, but I think three is significant. There’s going to be some really good players available at three that could be great for us or somebody else depending on how we approach this draft.”

With the San Antonio Spurs expected to take Victor Wembanyama at the No. 1 spot, the Blazers could be in line to snare Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson if they use their pick.

However, at his exit interview last month, point guard Damian Lillard said he didn’t have much of an appetitive playing with another guy who was two or three years away.