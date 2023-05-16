 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Western Conference Finals Game 1 Open Thread

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

By Jeremy_Brener
2023 NBA All Star Game Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

In a rematch of the 2020 Western Conference Finals, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic leads the Denver Nuggets into battle against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

This is your GameDay Open Thread. Feel free to talk about tonight’s game throughout. Here’s the schedule.

Schedule

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets — 5:30 PM PT, TNT

Enjoy the game!

