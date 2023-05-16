Western Conference Finals Game 1 Open Thread

In a rematch of the 2020 Western Conference Finals, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic leads the Denver Nuggets into battle against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
This is your GameDay Open Thread. Feel free to talk about tonight’s game throughout. Here’s the schedule.
Schedule
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets — 5:30 PM PT, TNT
Enjoy the game!
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
Loading comments...