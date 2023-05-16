Western Conference Finals Game 1 Open Thread

In a rematch of the 2020 Western Conference Finals, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic leads the Denver Nuggets into battle against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

This is your GameDay Open Thread. Feel free to talk about tonight’s game throughout. Here’s the schedule.

Schedule

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets — 5:30 PM PT, TNT

Enjoy the game!

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.