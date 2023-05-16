2023 NBA Draft Lottery Open Thread

Tonight, the NBA Draft Lottery takes place and the Portland Trail Blazers will know where they will be picking in this year’s draft.
Full Draft Odds
Detroit Pistons +550 (14 percent)
Houston Rockets +550 (14 percent)
San Antonio Spurs +550 (14 percent)
Charlotte Hornets +650 (12.5 percent)
Portland Trail Blazers +800 (10.5 percent)
Orlando Magic +900 (9.0 percent)
Indiana Pacers +1200 (6.8 percent)
Washington Wizards +1200 (6.7 percent)
Utah Jazz +1800 (4.5 percent)
Dallas Mavericks +2800 (3.0 percent, belongs to New York if not top-10)
Chicago Bulls +4500 (1.8 percent, belongs to Orlando if not top-4)
Oklahoma City Thunder +4500 (1.7 percent)
Toronto Raptors +8000 (1.0 percent)
New Orleans Pelicans +16000 (0.5 percent)
How to Watch
Date: Tuesday, May 16
Time: 5 p.m. PT
Location: Chicago, IL
TV info: ESPN
Online streaming: ESPN+
