BREAKING: 76ers Fire Doc Rivers

The Philadelphia 76ers have a vacancy at the head coaching position, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

BREAKING: The 76ers dismissed coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Rivers led the Sixers to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in each of his three seasons on the job.

Rivers went 154-82 during his tenure with the 76ers, good enough for a .653 win percentage. However, the Sixers failed to make it past the Eastern Conference Semifinals in each year he was with the team.

In 2021, the 76ers were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference hosting Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks, but failed to defend home court.

In 2022, the 76ers lost in six games to the Miami Heat, dropping the final game in front of their fans.

This year, the 76ers held a 3-2 lead before hosting Game 6 with the league’s MVP in Joel Embiid, but could not weather the storm that the Boston Celtics brought in the final two games of the series.

Ultimately, Philadelphia’s playoff futility led to Rivers’ dismissal.

Now, Wojnarowski reports that the 76ers will immediately look for a new head coach with all of the big headliner names as candidates.