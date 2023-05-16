Blazer’s Edge Radio: Livin’ on a Prayer

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, host Ryne Buchanan and guest Dillon Sage will get you set for tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery, where the Portland Trail Blazers have a 10.5% chance at knabbing the top overall pick. With generational prospect Victor Wembanyama on the line, it’s a momentous occasion for a franchise in desperate need of a turnaround.

Elsewhere, the guys will discuss the end of the 2nd round of the NBA Playoffs, and get you set for what looks to be an exciting Conference Finals. The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will kick-off the Western side of the bracket immediately following the lottery drawing. The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics begin their series on Wednesday, with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

Listener interaction with the show is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979. Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!