NBA draft lottery results 2023: Blazers land No. 3 pick

The Portland Trail Blazers have landed the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery and likely the first chance to select G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson or Alabama freshman Brandon Miller.

The San Antonio Spurs have landed the No. 1 pick and first chance at drafting generational prospect Victor Wembanyama out of France. The Charlotte Hornets have won the No. 2 pick and will select directly ahead of Portland.

At the No. 3 spot, Henderson and Miller are the most likely prospects to be selected by Portland based on mock draft projections, but other possible prospects likely include Houston forward Jarace Walker and big guards Amen and Ausar Thompson out of Overtime Elite.

Coming into the night, Portland had a 10.6% chance to win the third pick.

2023 Draft Selection Order:

1st Pick— San Antonio Spurs

2nd Pick— Charlotte Hornets

3rd Pick— Portland Trail Blazers

4th Pick— Houston Rockets

5th Pick— Detroit Pistons

6th Pick— Orlando Magic

7th Pick— Indiana Pacers

8th Pick— Washington Wizards

9th Pick— Utah Jazz

10th Pick— Dallas Mavericks

11th Pick— Orlando Magic

12th Pick— Oklahoma City Thunder

13th Pick— Toronto Raptors

14th Pick— New Orleans Pelicans