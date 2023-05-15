Blazers NBA Draft Lottery 2023: Start time, TV channel, and how to watch online

The Portland Trail Blazers are among the teams eyeing the No. 1 overall pick in Tuesday night’s NBA Draft lottery.
The Blazers hold the fifth-best odds at the No. 1 pick. According to DraftKings, the Blazers are a +800 to win the No. 1 overall pick, which will almost certainly be used to select French big man Victor Wembanyama.
Here’s a look at the full odds from DraftKings:
Detroit Pistons +550 (14 percent)
Houston Rockets +550 (14 percent)
San Antonio Spurs +550 (14 percent)
Charlotte Hornets +650 (12.5 percent)
Portland Trail Blazers +800 (10.5 percent)
Orlando Magic +900 (9.0 percent)
Indiana Pacers +1200 (6.8 percent)
Washington Wizards +1200 (6.7 percent)
Utah Jazz +1800 (4.5 percent)
Dallas Mavericks +2800 (3.0 percent, belongs to New York if not top-10)
Chicago Bulls +4500 (1.8 percent, belongs to Orlando if not top-4)
Oklahoma City Thunder +4500 (1.7 percent)
Toronto Raptors +8000 (1.0 percent)
New Orleans Pelicans +16000 (0.5 percent)
Here’s a look at how to watch Tuesday’s lottery:
Date: Tuesday, May 16
Time: 5 p.m. PT
Location: Chicago, IL
TV info: ESPN
Be sure to check with Blazer’s Edge throughout the day as the lottery takes place.
