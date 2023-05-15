Blazers NBA Draft Lottery 2023: Start time, TV channel, and how to watch online

The Portland Trail Blazers are among the teams eyeing the No. 1 overall pick in Tuesday night’s NBA Draft lottery.

The Blazers hold the fifth-best odds at the No. 1 pick. According to DraftKings, the Blazers are a +800 to win the No. 1 overall pick, which will almost certainly be used to select French big man Victor Wembanyama.

Here’s a look at the full odds from DraftKings:

Detroit Pistons +550 (14 percent)

Houston Rockets +550 (14 percent)

San Antonio Spurs +550 (14 percent)

Charlotte Hornets +650 (12.5 percent)

Portland Trail Blazers +800 (10.5 percent)

Orlando Magic +900 (9.0 percent)

Indiana Pacers +1200 (6.8 percent)

Washington Wizards +1200 (6.7 percent)

Utah Jazz +1800 (4.5 percent)

Dallas Mavericks +2800 (3.0 percent, belongs to New York if not top-10)

Chicago Bulls +4500 (1.8 percent, belongs to Orlando if not top-4)

Oklahoma City Thunder +4500 (1.7 percent)

Toronto Raptors +8000 (1.0 percent)

New Orleans Pelicans +16000 (0.5 percent)

Here’s a look at how to watch Tuesday’s lottery:

Date: Tuesday, May 16

Time: 5 p.m. PT

Location: Chicago, IL

TV info: ESPN

Be sure to check with Blazer’s Edge throughout the day as the lottery takes place.