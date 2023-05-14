2023 NBA Playoffs Day 29 Open Thread

For the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, it all comes down to this. Game 7 of their hotly-contested second round series tips off soon from Boston. Can Joel Embiid keep his MVP season going or can Jayson Tatum get one step closer to returning to the NBA Finals?
Today’s matchup marks the only Game 7 of the second round and just the second Game 7 of this year’s NBA Playoffs. Don’t miss it!
This is your GameDay Open Thread. Feel free to talk about today’s game with fellow fans in the comment section. Here’s the schedule. Game time is Pacific.
Schedule
Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers — 12:30 PM, ABC (Series tied 3-3)
Enjoy the game!
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
Loading comments...