Grizzlies Suspend Ja Morant After Video Appears to Show Him Holding Gun

The Memphis Grizzlies have suspended Ja Morant from all team activities pending an NBA review, the team announced Sunday, after Morant was seen showing an apparent gun in an Instagram Live video posted on Saturday.

We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant. He is suspended from all team activities pending League review. We have no further comment at this time.

In the video, Morant, 23, was seen waving what appears to be a gun from the driver’s seat of a slowly moving vehicle while dancing to music (language warning for those who choose to click on the video link above).

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said the league is looking into the situation, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.”

The incident comes two months after the NBA suspended Morant for eight games after the star flashed a gun in an Instagram Live video at a nightclub outside Denver. At the time, the NBA said the suspension was for “conduct detrimental to the league.”

Following the March incident, Morant entered a counseling program in a retreat-like setting in Florida. Morant also met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver and other league executives at the NBA’s New York offices in March to discuss his conduct.

Morant opened up about the incident and his behavior in an interview with ESPN’s Jalen Rose:

“It’s not who I am. I don’t condone it or any type of violence, but I take full responsibility from my actions. I made a bad mistake. I can see the image that I painted over myself with my recent mistakes. But in the future, I’m going to show everybody who Ja really is, what I’m about and change this narrative that everybody got.”

Morant, a two-time All-Star, averaged 26.2 points and 8.1 assists per game this season, while leading Memphis to a 51-31 record. The Grizzlies, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, were eliminated in the first round by the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.