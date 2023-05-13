Is It Finally Time for the Trail Blazers to Chase DeAndre Ayton?

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back once more! Dave Deckard and Marlow Ferguson suit up for Dave and Marlow, Episode 27. The NBA playoffs are—or were, at time of recording—in full swing. Marlow gives his sage wisdom on all four conference semifinal series, correctly predicting the Lakers victory and murfle-murfle something Knicks something Go Heat! Dave and Marlow debate the condition of the Phoenix Suns after their ouster at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. Could DeAndre Ayton finally be available now? If so, how would he fit in Portland and under what conditions would the move make sense? What happens if Phoenix lets Head Coach Monty Williams go? And how important is bench depth anyway? Is adding a superstar enough to ensure victory in the modern NBA?

Dave and Marlow also touch on the Sixers-Celtics series, posing a grave question: if you had to choose between Jaylen Brown and Pascal Siakam for the Blazers, which would you prefer?

Damian Lillard made Third-Team All-NBA for 2023. Was that high enough? Does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander really belong on the first team? Was Third Team for Dame a more egregious offense than leaving Shaedon Sharpe off of the Rookie teams entirely?

As always, tons of reflection get stuffed into an hour of actual back-and-forth. And all of that is BEFORE the Blazers find out what ping-pong balls they’ll inherit at the NBA Draft Lottery drawing on Tuesday. Woooooo!

You can download this episode or subscribe to the podcast here, or just click play on the embed below!

Enjoy!