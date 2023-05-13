Former Blazers Forward Josh Hart Projected as $15-18 Million Free Agent

Impending free agent Josh Hart, formerly of the Portland Trail Blazers and currently with the New York Knicks, is expected to command a salary between $15-18 million this summer. That estimate came courtesy of HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, who obtained the figure from multiple NBA executives. Scotto shared the revelation as part of a larger discussion of NBA free agency in the coming months.

According to four NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype, Hart is now projected to be worth $15-18 million annually in free agency this summer. The overwhelming belief is that Hart will decline his $12.96 million player option and re-sign with the Knicks, according to those four executives and many others around the league.

The Blazers traded Hart to the Knicks at the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline in a four-team deal that netted the Blazers forward Cam Reddish, guard Ryan Arcidiacano, and a first-round pick from New York, plus guard Matisse Thybulle from the Philadelphia 76ers. Hart had been a starter all season as was considered the most talented player in that set, but the Blazers were not willing to carry his contract through to free agency.

In that same article, Scotto revealed that Trail Blazers Director of Player Development David Adkins is not expected to return next season.

Portland Trail Blazers director of player development David Adkins is not expected to return next season, HoopsHype has learned. Before spending last year in Portland, Adkins spent the 2021-22 season as a player development coach for the Clippers and the top assistant for the team’s G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers. Before that, Adkins worked for seven seasons with the Washington Wizards as an assistant coach and director of player development.

Adkins joined the franchise just last year.